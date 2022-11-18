featured news

Little Tern school project highly commended at national awards

November 18, 2022 at 9:50 am

A project, involving schoolpupils from Burray and St Margaret’s Hope, to protect a colony of little terns has been recognised at the Nature of Scotland Awards in Edinburgh.

The “Barrier 4 Little Tern” project was highly commended in the Youth and Education category, recognising the efforts of Burray Primary School, ‘Hope Community School and the RSPB in safeguarding little terns, a protected species.

RSPB Scotland’s team in Orkney worked with the two island schools to produce decoy little terns, chick shelters and posters to help make the public aware of the colony and how to avoid disturbing it, helping to contribute to a significant rise in the number of fledging chicks in 2022.

