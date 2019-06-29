Lightning strike causes Orkney-wide power cut

June 29, 2019 at 7:45 pm

A power-cut, which affected the whole of Orkney earlier this evening, was caused by a lightning strike, according to Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN).

The power cut occurred at 5.20pm, lasting 23 minutes. SSEN have confirmed that Orkney was the only area affected and that all power should now be restored across the county. It is not yet known if the lightning strike which caused the fault occurred here in Orkney or on the Scottish Mainland. Further details will be released at a later time.

Anyone who continues to have problems is asked to phone SSEN’s power cut line on phone number 105. The company has apologised for the disruption and thanked customers for their patience.

Share this:

Tweet

