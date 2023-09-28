featured news

Lifeboat teams continue diver search

September 28, 2023 at 8:37 pm

The search for a lost diver in Scapa Flow has continued into the evening.

RNLI lifeboat teams from Stromness and Longhope remain in the Flow, scouring the area in an extensive effort to locate the diver.

The alarm was raised shortly after 11am earlier today after the diver was reported overdue from a vessel to the east of Cava.

The search involved HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopters from Inverness and Stornoway and several other vessels, as well as the two RNLI teams.

