  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
featured news

Lifeboat called to aid scallop dredger

The Stromness Lifeboat.

The Stromness RNLI Lifeboat, Violet Dorothy and Kathleen, was called out toward Hoy to aid a scallop dredger late last night, Monday, November 9.

The volunteer crew were paged at 9.02pm, after the dredger’s propeller had become fouled by ropes off the coast of Hoy opposite Cava.

The lifeboat crew assisted in cutting the casualty free and then towed her to Copland’s Dock, Stromness, arriving at 12.20am this morning, Tuesday, November 10.

By 12.40am, the lifeboat was back on berth, refuelled and ready for service.

Latest Video

The Orcadian