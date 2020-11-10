Lifeboat called to aid scallop dredger

November 10, 2020 at 9:37 am

The Stromness RNLI Lifeboat, Violet Dorothy and Kathleen, was called out toward Hoy to aid a scallop dredger late last night, Monday, November 9.

The volunteer crew were paged at 9.02pm, after the dredger’s propeller had become fouled by ropes off the coast of Hoy opposite Cava.

The lifeboat crew assisted in cutting the casualty free and then towed her to Copland’s Dock, Stromness, arriving at 12.20am this morning, Tuesday, November 10.

By 12.40am, the lifeboat was back on berth, refuelled and ready for service.

Share this:

Tweet

