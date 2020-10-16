Lifeboat called to aid creel boat

October 16, 2020 at 10:00 am

The Kirkwall RNLI lifeboat was called out on duty late last night, Thursday, October 15, to aid a creel boat off Sanday.

The all-weather RNLI lifeboat with six volunteer crew onboard launched at 9.20pm at the request of UK Coastguard to go to the aid of a local creel boat aground on rocks off the island, with three crew onboard.

Shortly after launching and heading for the scene the lifeboat received a message from UK Coastguard that the vessel had refloated and was making for Kettletoft Pier, Sanday, and that the lifeboat should continue until the creel boat was safely alongside.

While passing the east side of Shapinsay at 9.46pm, the lifeboat was stood down as the creel boat had arrived safely in Kettletoft and, with the local Coastguard team in attendance, all was well.

The lifeboat returned to Kirkwall at 10.20pm and was made ready for service again by 10.30pm.

