Lifeboat called out while on exercise

October 2, 2020 at 9:34 am

STROMNESS Lifeboat was called out while on exercise last night.

At around 7.15pm the crew was requested by the Coastguard to investigate reports of flares sighted in the Bay of Ireland / Hoy Sound areas.

A thorough search was carried out but nothing found. Meanwhile a volunteer crewman on shore conducted a search of the harbour to see if any boats were missing, but nothing untoward was discovered.

With the searches completed, the lifeboat was stood down by the Coastguard.

The lifeboat was back on station and refuelled ready for further service by 8.30pm

