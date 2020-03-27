virus

Lidl to introduce safety visors as part of new measures to protect staff and customers

March 27, 2020 at 1:00 pm

Lidl has announced increased measures to protect its workers and customers.

The news follows the supermarket’s announcement on Tuesday that it will be installing thousands of safety screens at checkouts across the country to protect store workers and customers.

Up to 2,500 new store jobs are also to be created to provide necessary additional support to its workforce and customers.

New safety visors will be distributed to store staff in all its stores in Great Britain which includes Kirkwall.

The visors will help create a barrier between staff and customers during conversation at a safe distance.

Made to be worn multiple times, they are easy to wipe down and disinfect after wear, simple to use and designed with comfort in mind.

Christian Härtnagel, CEO at Lidl GB, said: “We’re committed to ensuring our colleagues and customers feel safe, which is why we’re providing all stores here in Great Britain with safety visors.

“We are eternally grateful to all of our store teams who are working hard every day to support their communities.

“And, we would once again like to thank customers for their consideration during this very challenging time.”

Share this:

Tweet

