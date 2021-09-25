Library launches dementia help point

September 25, 2021 at 9:15 am

Orkney Library and Archive has helped a dementia charity reach a milestone achievement, by becoming the UK’s 1,000th Playlist for Life Help Point.

Playlist for Life supports those living with dementia to access music from their past. The charity has teamed up with Orkney’s flagship library to offer this service to folk in our community.

A Playlist for Life Help Point is somewhere that people affected by dementia can access free information, resources and in some cases support about creating and using a personal playlist.

Any organisation that can provide free advice, support or activity to people affected by dementia is invited to apply, from grassroots community groups to libraries, dementia cafes, sports clubs, community police stations and GP surgeries.

Karen Walker, team leader at Orkney Library and Archive, said: “It’s an honour to be the 1,000th Playlist for Life Help Point.

“We are ideally placed to distribute the helpful information and support provided by the charity for those suffering from dementia along with their families and carers.

“We look forward to working with the team from Age Scotland Orkney to get this information out to those who can benefit the most from it.”

Gillian Skuse, CEO at Age Scotland Orkney, said: “We are delighted to be part of this project and working in collaboration with Orkney Library and Archive.

“Between our local organisations we can help to make people living with dementia and their carers feel more supported through this innovative approach, and experience improved health and wellbeing as a result.”

