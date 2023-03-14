featured news

Library chosen for ‘innovative and exciting’ project

March 14, 2023 at 3:43 pm

Orkney Library & Archive has been selected as one of the first sites in Scotland to host a Lend and Mend Hub, as part of a pilot project helping to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

Managed by the Scottish Library and Information Council (SLIC), Orkney Library & Archive will build on its current offering to introduce a ‘Lend and Mend Hub’, giving the community free access to repair, reuse, rent and upcycle everyday items, to help keep items in use for longer, rather than them being thrown away.

Funded by The John Lewis Partnership’s Circular Future Fund, Kirkwall library will join eight other services across Scotland in developing what organisers call the country’s first circular community hubs, forming a ‘network’ of sustainable Lend and Mend Hubs across Scotland.

Vikki Kerr, team manager at Orkney Library & Archive, said: “We are thrilled here at Orkney Library & Archive in Kirkwall to have been selected to take part in this innovative and exciting Lend and Mend Hub project.

“Orkney is a world leader in renewable energies and there is a real community effort to focus on the circular economy, re-using and recycling, especially in the current economic climate.

“We are very much looking forward to seeing what our communities want from our Lend and Mend Hub, and by working together with local groups and partners we will be able to provide free access to equipment, space and a diverse lending library of non-traditional items. The introduction of training sessions and educational workshops will allow people to gain skills and develop knowledge to help promote the circular economy and widen our impact on increasing environmental challenges.”

The projects, led by SLIC, follow a co-design approach with all service teams bringing local knowledge and expertise to the delivery to ensure each hub is tailored to community needs. Upon completion, each hub will also introduce an education programme to support new skills development, helping to reduce inequality through equitable access to resources.

Orkney Library & Archive is set to open its hub later this year.

