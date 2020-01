LGBT pride event date announced

January 11, 2020 at 7:56 am

A date for Orkney’s first ever pride event has been announced.

The county’s lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community are set to celebrate diversity, and social and self acceptance on Saturday, June 27.

Full details of what is actually planned for the day has not yet been released.

The news was announced on the Orkney Pride Facebook page where it was greeted with widespread positivity.

The group will also host a series of events in February.

