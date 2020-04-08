LFASS payments made to farmers and crofters

April 8, 2020 at 2:48 pm

Payments worth £19.1 million have been made to almost 6,000 farmers and crofters in Scotland’s most remote and rural areas from the Less Favoured Area Support Scheme (LFASS).

The Scottish Government is reporting that the majority will received balance payments on top of the 95 per cent loan paid between January and March this year.

Rural economy secretary Fergus Ewing said: “It is vital that we continue to support those most need it during these unprecedented times, and this Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) funding supports farmers and crofters on some of Scotland’s most challenging land.

“For a long time, Scotland was the only part of the UK to offer this extra support for farmers and crofters through the cap scheme. We know it can be a lifeline payment for many and at this difficult time it will provide a welcome boost to incomes.

“I would encourage farmers and crofters to use their CAP payments to pay their bills and make investments for the seasons ahead to keep the food supply chain moving and keep money flowing through Scotland’s rural economy.”

