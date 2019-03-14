LFASS payments due with farmers

March 14, 2019 at 11:00 am

Loan payments worth more than £39 million should have now begun arriving in farmers and crofters bank accounts, or will do so in the coming days, the Scottish Government has said.

Eligible farmers and crofters will receive up to 90 per cent of their Less Favoured Area Support Scheme (LFASS) 2018 payment under the national loan scheme announced earlier this year.

In total, 6,083 farmers and crofters across the country will receive payment under this round of payments, with further payment runs being made in the coming days and weeks.

Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing said: “I believe we must help those who need help the most, which is why I am pleased to confirm that the first tranche of the national LFASS loan payments will begin to arrive in bank accounts in the coming days.

“This money will provide a cash injection worth £39.45 million into the rural economy, providing a degree of certainty to those 6,083 recipients enabling them to plan for the year ahead.

“I would encourage anyone who has yet to accept a loan offer to consider it carefully and respond as soon as possible. The sooner we have confirmation of your loan acceptance, the sooner we can get this vital money out to you.”

