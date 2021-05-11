virus

Level One — what will we be able to do from Monday?

May 11, 2021 at 1:32 pm

Orkney is set to bypass Level Two COVID-19 restrictions and enter Level One from Monday, May 17.

But what exactly does this mean? Below is the list of things that will change, according to the Scottish Government website.

Meeting socially:

Folk can meet in groups of:

of up to 6 people from 3 households in your home or theirs — and can stay overnight of up to 8 people from 3 households in an indoor public place like a café, pub or restaurant of up to 12 people from 12 households outdoors in your garden or a public place Under 12s do not count towards the total number of people or households meeting outside, but do count towards the number of households indoors you can provide informal childcare, for example, to look after a grandchild up to 100 people can attend weddings and funerals tradespeople can carry out any work and repairs in your home such as painting, decorating or repairing you should still work from home where possible



Traveling:



you can travel anywhere in Scotland in Levels 0, 1 or 2 but must not enter a Level 3 or 4 area unless for a permitted reason

you can travel anywhere in England, Wales, Northern Ireland, the Isle of Man or the Channel Islands — before you travel you must check the travel rules in those countries

Business openings:

Places and business that can open at Level 1 include:

cafés, pubs and restaurants

all shops and stores

all close contact services including hairdressers, barbers and beauty salons

gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools

tourist accommodation

all visitor attractions

all public buildings like libraries and community centres

all entertainment (apart from nightclubs and adult entertainment)

stadiums and events – with maximum numbers

What must remain closed at Level 1:

Places and business that must close at Level 1 include:

nightclubs and adult entertainment

For a full, comprehensive list of the changes brought by Level One, visit https://www.gov.scot/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-protection-levels/pages/protection-level-1/

