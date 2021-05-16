virus

Letters sent out for next COVID-19 mass vaccination

May 16, 2021 at 2:06 pm

Letters inviting 18 to 29-year-olds for their COVID-19 vaccination should arrive by Wednesday, May 20, an NHS Orkney spokeswoman has confirmed.

Those aged 30 to 50 who have not yet received their first vaccination, will also receive a letter giving details on their appointment.

The same will be done for those who attended the mass vaccinations at the Picky centre and will be due their second vaccination shortly.

Anyone who is in one of these groups and who has not received a letter detailing their appointment by Thursday, May 20, should call the vaccination centre on 0300 303 5313 to book a time.

Share this:

Tweet

