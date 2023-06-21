featured news

Lend and Mend Hub set to launch￼

June 21, 2023 at 4:22 pm

A new Lend and Mend Hub launches next week at Orkney Library and Archive.

The aim of the hub is to help the community repair, reuse and upcycle everyday items to benefit the environment and their bank balance.

Funded by the John Lewis Partnership’s Circular Fund and managed by the Scottish Library and Information Council (SLIC), Orkney Library and Archive is one of only nine library sites in Scotland to pilot the scheme.

It will get its official launch next Friday, June 30.

Find out more about the new resource in next week’s edition of The Orcadian.

Share this:

Tweet

