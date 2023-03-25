advertorial

Legal Minds Merge in Kirkwall and Stromness

March 25, 2023 at 11:00 am

ADVERTORIAL: Two longstanding Orkney law firms have joined forces to expand services for clients in Stromness, Kirkwall and beyond.

The team at Kirkwall’s d and h (previously Drever & Heddle) is looking forward to working with colleagues in Stromness, following the incorporation of J. E. P. Robertson & Son into the business.

As a result, the owners of both firms anticipate a “melding of minds” which will continue to deliver personal, face-to-face services such as thebuying and selling of property and the provision of Wills and Powers of Attorney.

“We do pretty much everything except criminal law,” explains Serena Sutherland, who began her career at d and h 20 years ago, working her way up through on-the-job training to become a solicitor, a partner in the business, and eventually the owner.

“We are also able to offer different services which J. E. P. Robertson & Son wouldn’t in the past.”

Joining her at d and h, which was founded in 1854, will be Anne Robertson, who has been part of the family business at J. E. P. Robertson & Son since 1977. The Stromness firm was founded in the 1880s and taken over by her grandfather J. E. P. Robertson in the 1920s. This latest evolution will allow the Victoria Street premises to continue serving its loyal client base for years to come. “The bottom line is, Serena’s and my roots are in Stromness and have been for a long time,” Anne explains.

While J. E. P. Robertson & Son is known principally for its property and private client services, the merger with d and h will allow staff experienced in court proceedings such as divorce and family law to bring their work to Stromness. Among the ranks of d and h and J. E. P. Robertson & Son are five solicitors and two employees who are working towards becoming solicitors.

“Ultimately, it’s business as usual — but with the added impetus of other services,” she adds. “That’s very important for Stromness, and very important for law in Orkney.”

