Last ‘Hope for sixth agricultural show

June 15, 2021 at 11:13 am

The fate of the ‘Hope Show rests in the balance, to be decided at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the South Ronaldsay and Burray Agricultural Society this month.

The society will meet on Tuesday, June 29, 8pm, held via video-conferencing platform Zoom, with the sole aim of discussing and deciding whether or not to hold the 2021 South Ronaldsay and Burray Agricultural Show.

So far, the only one of the six county-wide agricultural shows to go ahead this year is the Sanday Show, albeit on a reduced scale pursuant to COVID-19 guidelines.

The County Show — as well those for Dounby, East Mainland and Shapinsay — have all sadly decided to cancel this year.

