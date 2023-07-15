  • Kirkwall
featured news

Last chance to tell MPs about cost-of-living crisis

A call has gone out from Westminster for people living in Scotland’s remote communities to share their experiences of the rising cost of living.

The Scottish Affairs Committee, a cross-party committee of MPs, wants to hear about people’s personal experiences of rising costs of food, energy and transport and how they have hit the more isolated communities in Scotland — including Orkney.

An online survey has been gathering information for the inquiry and closes at 5pm this Sunday, July 16.

The short survey can be completed at https://forms.office.com/e/KKKWmSGyCL