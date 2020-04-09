Last chance to share your views in Barriers survey

April 9, 2020 at 6:25 pm

Folk in Orkney have until next Wednesday to take part in a survey on options the council might consider in response to wave over-topping at the second Churchill Barrier.

The online survey covers a range of options, from possible engineering solutions to new warning systems.

OIC wrote to households in South Ronaldsay and Burray inviting residents to share their views via the survey, which is available here https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/Barrier2/ and closes at 5pm on Wednesday, April 15.

Community councils in Orkney were also invited to take part. Businesses will be asked for their views during the next phase of the consultation.

According to a council spokesman, all feedback received will be considered by elected members at a future date.

