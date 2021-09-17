Last chance for businesses to register with Loves Local card competition
Today is the final day for businesses to sign up to our Orkney Loves Local Loyalty Card competition!
Over 80 retailers have signed up so far — a fantastic total — but there is still time to register your interest and play a key role in a scheme which is designed to help generate vital revenue for Orkney businesses.
Last year, following the lockdowns of 2020, the competition ran for a nine-week spell in the run-up to Christmas.
Members of the public filled out a special card, available in The Orcadian, spending at least £10 on five separate occasions to fill up the card and become eligible to enter a grand prize draw.
A whopping 1,577 entries were received, meaning that at least £78,500 was generated for local outlets during the traditionally quieter winter months.
The investment made by the retailers meant that The Orcadian was able to offer a cash prize of £1,640 for the lucky winner.
Businesses have until 5pm to register their interest by either phoning the office on 879000, or if after 2.30pm, email adverts@orcadian.co.uk.
Cards will be issued to the public via the newspaper on October 7, in a pre-publicised special newspaper insert, and participating retailers will be issued with stickers to dish out.
The competition will run until December 2 when a lucky winner will win the grand prize.
In addition to receiving an allocation of stickers, businesses will also receive a listing online and in the newspaper for the duration of the competition, and a listing on a special insert flyer when the competition launches.