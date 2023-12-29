featured news

‘Know your limits’ this New Year urge police

December 29, 2023 at 5:00 pm

Plan ahead, know your limits, and have a good time.

This is the festive wish-list Orkney’s police force has asked of the public, as we head towards Hogmanay.

“With the best will in the world, we would like to be free to go to emergencies,” said Sergeant Gavin McDevitt, after a “Mad Friday” which saw the small team at Kirkwall Police Station stretched between a custody, a road accident in Stronsay, and keeping festive revellers safe from harm.

“We don’t want to be tying up cops, just because someone hasn’t planned their route home.”

‘Tis the season to be jolly — and Orkney’s bobbies on the beat certainly saw their fair share of merriment as The Orcadian joined them on pub patrol last Friday.

Read more about our time out on Pub Patrol in this week’s The Orcadian.

