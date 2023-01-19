featured news

Kirkwall TSB to close permanently

January 19, 2023 at 4:56 pm

Kirkwall’s branch of TSB has been slated for permanent closure.

The bank has shared plans to close its Broad Street premises, as part of a sweep of closures nationwide.

In a branch review of its Kirkwall premises, TSB states that only three customers visit inside their branch on a regular basis. According to the review, 70 per cent of Orkney customers are currently signed up to use online services.

With the closure scheduled for May 24, TSB has directed customers wishing to continue in-person banking to its Inverness branch.

This follows on from the recent closure of the last bank branch in Stromness, Bank of Scotland, last summer.

More on this in next week’s edition of The Orcadian.

