Kirkwall to receive upgraded lifeboat

March 11, 2020 at 8:48 pm

The RNLI is extending the life of its Severn class lifeboats, so they can continue saving lives at sea for another 25 years.

In two years time, Kirkwall Lifeboat, Margaret Foster, will be withdrawn after 25 years service on station.

She shall be replaced by a new life extended and upgraded Severn class lifeboat, with a new RNLI number and a new name, in early 2022.

Kirkwall RNLI said: “This is an exciting time for all at our station, our supporters, and for our community, as we shall also be celebrating our 50th anniversary as a lifeboat station in May 2022.”

Further details in The Orcadian Marine Scene section next week.

