featured news

Kirkwall to operate ‘limited’ service during airport strikes

December 8, 2022 at 4:47 pm

Kirkwall Airport will operate on a limited basis only during strike action in the run up to Christmas, operators have confirmed.

Industrial action by trade union Unite across the Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd. (HIAL) network are due to take place on Monday, December 19 and Thursday, December 22.

While a number of airports face closure on those dates as a result of the pay dispute, Kirkwall Airport will operate its inter-island flights.

Passengers who intend to travel on external Orkney flights on those days are being urged to contact their airline for further information.

Unite has confirmed that medical and other emergencies will be serviced from all HIAL airports on both days.

More in next week’s edition of The Orcadian.

Share this:

Tweet

