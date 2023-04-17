featured news

Kirkwall to gain first ever air link to London Heathrow

April 17, 2023 at 3:15 pm

Loganair is planning to deliver an air link between Kirkwall and Heathrow for the first time.

The airline has recently gained additional access to slots at Heathrow, and subject to Government approval, will move its Kirkwall-Dundee-London service from the current terminus of London City into Heathrow’s Terminal Two from Sunday, May 7.

Orkney-boarding passengers are not required to disembark at Dundee, creating a seamless same plane service to Heathrow.

The route was outlined today and has been hailed as a “gamechanger” for Orkney’s air links by Loganair CEO Jonathan Hinkles.

