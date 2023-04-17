  • Kirkwall
featured news

Kirkwall to gain first ever air link to London Heathrow

Loganair’s CEO Jonathan Hinkles.

Loganair is planning to deliver an air link between Kirkwall and Heathrow for the first time.

The airline has recently gained additional access to slots at Heathrow, and subject to Government approval, will move its Kirkwall-Dundee-London service from the current terminus of London City into Heathrow’s Terminal Two from Sunday, May 7.

Orkney-boarding passengers are not required to disembark at Dundee, creating a seamless same plane service to Heathrow.

The route was outlined today and has been hailed as a “gamechanger” for Orkney’s air links by Loganair CEO Jonathan Hinkles.

Read more from Loganair in this week’s The Orcadian.