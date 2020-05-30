Kirkwall third busiest delivery ‘hotspot’ in the UK

May 30, 2020

Royal Mail has revealed the areas of the UK where residents have received the most deliveries over the course of lockdown, with Kirkwall featuring in the top three.

Only Lerwick and Central London received more deliveries per individual address.

The Hebrides and North West London complete the top five.

Royal Mail say that the presence of both city centres and rural locations in the top five demonstrate the power of the universal service which sees Royal Mail deliver to 30 million address across the UK.

It also shows the importance of the lifeline that Royal Mail offers to communities in remote locations, they say.

Kirkwall was also ranked second in Scotland.

The data is based on Royal Mail Tracked 24 and Royal Mail Tracked 48 deliveries after an analysis of items in the Royal Mail network in an average week time period between March 30 and May 5.

Recent Royal Mail research revealed nearly half (45 per cent) of UK adults have been receiving more parcel deliveries since lockdown measures began.

The research revealed the emotional significance that the parcel has developed during lockdown, with more than a third (36 per cent) claiming receiving a parcel is the highlight of their day.

Over half (53 per cent) feel that receiving parcels has become more important since March 23.

David Gold, director of public affairs and policy at Royal Mail, said: “The data shows that during such unprecedented times, parcel delivery is just as important for our rural customers as it is for our city customers.

“We understand the importance of the postal service in keeping the UK connected at this time. In doing so, we also take the health and safety of our colleagues, our customers and the local communities in which we operate very seriously.”

