Kirkwall THI works to continue from Monday

January 4, 2020 at 9:00 am

The final phase of works, being carried out as part of the Kirkwall THI project, will re-start from Monday.

This final phase of the project will see the closure of the section of street outside the Royal Bank of Scotland and at the junction with Victoria Street and Tankerness Lane.

This means that Tankerness Lane and Victoria Street will be closed to vehicles while pedestrian access will be maintained.

Broad Street and Palace Road will be open to traffic during this time and access to the southern end of Victoria Street will remain open for cars and light goods vehicles via Victoria Road.

The council has said work should be completed by early February 2020. However, the road will remain closed for a further three weeks to ensure the construction materials have set.

During this time residents and businesses should continue to put out their waste bins as normal at 8am on waste collection days. This will enable the bins to be taken to an agreed collection point by the contractor on-site for emptying.

Share this:

Tweet

