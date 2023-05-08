featured news

Kirkwall slab repairs in town centre and resurfacing work in Finstown

May 8, 2023 at 8:00 am

Slab work repair is set to cause disruption on Albert Street, Bridge Street and Victoria Street in Kirkwall over the next three weeks.

The work is set to get under way on Tuesday, and will see the closure of roads to enable the work to be carried out.

OIC has said that access to affected properties and deliveries to businesses will be accommodated where possible, and all waste and recycling should be put out as normal for collection.

From Tuesday, work on Bridge Street and Albert Street (Bridge Street to Laing Street) will take place. During week two, Albert Street (Laing Street to Broad Street) will be affected and in week three, repairs will move to Victoria Street.

OIC said that the work is being carried out in a bid to keep the main Kirkwall town centre thoroughfare looking tip top.

Elsewhere, resurfacing work has started on the A965 in Finstown, from the junction with Heddle Road to Smithy Cottage (approximately 80 metres west of the Evie Road), which will be controlled by temporary traffic lights for the duration of the work in this phase.

Streetlighting and footway resurfacing is under way on Scapa Crescent and expected to continue into early July. Access to properties is being maintained. The work will be carried out using a variety of traffic management measures which will include road closures at times.

Scottish Water are currently working on the A960 in Toab. Traffic will be controlled by traffic lights for the duration of the work.

The collapsed culvert on the Harray Road (A986) remains covered by steel plates while replacement options are investigated.

Openreach planned to close Heathery Loan, St Ola, from May 9 for approximately four weeks to enable new fibreoptic cables and ducts to be laid in safety.

