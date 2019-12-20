  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
Kirkwall safe space available this Mad Friday

Kirkwall travel centre.

Partner agencies in Orkney will be operating a safe space for revellers, tonight, “Mad Friday”.

This will involve a room being made available at the Kirkwall Travel Centre on West Castle Street during the night, which will be staffed by Orkney Street Pastors, Police Scotland, Orkney Alcohol Counselling and Advisory Service, British Red Cross and others.

The Safe Space will provide a location for people to receive support if needed, regroup with friends, take on some food, water, tea or coffee, and arrange for transport home.

