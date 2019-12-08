Kirkwall road works

December 8, 2019 at 3:00 pm

Orkney Islands Council is advising that road maintenance work will be carried out in Kirkwall next week.

King Street will be closed to traffic from 8am on Monday, December 9, to 12 noon on Wednesday, December 11.

There will be a diversion route for traffic between Thom Street, The Meadows, Berstane Road, East Road and Queen Street. Pedestrian access along King Street will be unaffected.

The council would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused and thank folk for their cooperation and understanding

Share this:

Tweet

