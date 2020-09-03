  • Kirkwall
Kirkwall RNLI heads for fishing vessel

The lifeboat leaving Kirkwall this afternoon, Thursday.
(Graham Campbell)

KIRKWALL RNLI is going to the aid of a fishing boat with a fouled propeller in a position south east of Copinsay.

HM Coastguard received a request for assistance from the vessel, Kingfisher, this afternoon.

The fishing vessel has six crew onboard, and it is planned that the lifeboat will tow the vessel back to Kirkwall.

Kirkwall RNLI is currently being covered with the relief RNLI lifeboat Beth Sell on station, while Kirkwall Lifeboat Margaret Foster is away south undergoing maintenance.

