Kirkwall RNLI busy week

May 27, 2019 at 12:30 pm

KIRKWALL Lifeboat was called out on Saturday to rescue a local creel boat, just as the Kirkwall Lifeboat Station open day fundraiser was about to take place.

As many of the crew were already at the station, the lifeboat was launched in super quick time to head for the vessel, which suffered engine failure off Rerwick while in strong tides.

The lifeboat took the vessel Ailsa Jane under tow back to Kirkwall, arriving back just before 12 noon.

Lifeboat coxswain Ali Cameron said on Saturday: “As volunteers we are always ready to respond to a call for assistance and today we were also very quick to respond as we were already mustered for the open day event. It was a good spectacle for the public attending and a good outcome for the casualty.”

The open days itself was a great success, with a steady stream of visitors attending throughout the day, on a cool but mainly dry day.

As well as the station and lifeboat being open, the Coastguard and fire service were also in attendance with displays. The lifeboat guild and volunteers were kept busy with hot drinks and homebakes, and several fundraising activities.

Hot food was on offer from the Snak Pot, with food donated from Craigie’s Butcher on sale. Orkney Inflatables had a penalty shoot out inflatable, and Lianne Halleran was kept very busy face painting.

In the run up to the weekend, various shops in Kirkwall had RNLI displays in their windows many featuring RNLI wellie boots, promoting the RNLI Mayday fundraiser.

Last Thursday night St Magnus Cathedral was lit yellow in support of the RNLI, with Kirkwall RNLI thanking the cathedral custodian and minister for allowing it to happen, as well as thanking everyone for their window displays and supporting them on the open day and throughout the week.

