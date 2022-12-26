news

Kirkwall primed for Ba’ return

December 26, 2022 at 8:55 am

Ba’ day is finally here!

Almost three years on from the last time the ancient game was plates, players and spectators will return to Kirkwall’s street this Boxing Day morning.

Four games in total will be contested over the course of the season between the Uppies and Doonies. This Monday morning will see the launch of the first Boys’ match at 10am outside St Magnus Cathedral, followed by the Men’s at 1pm.

Today’s Boys’ ba’ will be thrown up by double Ba’ winner Davie Miller, and the Men’s game will be launched by Christmas 1997 victor Stuart Gray.

Full reports of the Boxing Day games in this week's newspaper, available from Wednesday afternoon.

