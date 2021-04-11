Kirkwall mum left terrified by baby monitor ‘peeping Tom’

April 11, 2021 at 9:15 am

A Kirkwall mum has shared her horror, after discovering her WiFi baby monitor may have been under surveillance by a digital peeping Tom.

Mum of three Amie Broom was shocked to discover that the device, which connects to an app on her phone, was seemingly acting outside her control.

“I noticed my daughter’s camera kept ‘realigning,’ and thought nothing of it,” Ms Broom explained.

“In the morning, my partner said it happened again, so in the afternoon I watched closely and it was moving like mad when she started to wake up.

“I turned the camera off by my phone, and ran upstairs to get her, flicked it back on, and stood out of view. It moved up and down her cot and slightly side to side. I said — ‘if you’re watching please stop it’s not your camera’ — and it moved to look at me!”

The concerned mum, who has since checked and double-checked her baby monitor to make sure it wasn’t just a motion-sensing device, is now convinced that a complete stranger had hacked into the device, and had been watching her and her children, via the internet.

“I have a second camera in my room where me and my son sleep,” added Ms Broom, who says she changes her Wifi password regularly.

“I breastfeed, and to think someone could be looking in on that without me knowing makes me sick.

“If you have WiFi baby monitors please reconsider, get rid — or better still burn it.”

Having taken to Facebook to share her shock and disgust, as well as to warn others, Ms Broom’s post about the incident has since been shared over 3,000 times.

