Kirkwall Marina area set to be cleaned

July 17, 2020 at 10:55 am

The area around Kirkwall Marina is set for a clean-up this weekend.

Mike Cooper is organising a beach clean within the Kirkwall Marina area this Sunday, beginning at 2.30pm, with a message to fellow marina users, please come along and lend a hand if you can.

Mr Cooper said: “There is not a huge amount of debris, however most is among the rock armouring on the east side, so a bit difficult to get to.

“Permissions have been obtained, and volunteers will be asked to observe government regulations regarding COVID-19. Please supply your own PPE. Water will be available for helpers, courtesy of Scottish Water. Please bring your own bottles. We hope to make this a social peedie blink, where we can be seen to be putting something back into the community, and help instil pride in our surroundings.”

For further details, contact Mike on 2mikecoop@gmail.com or 07793 049664.

