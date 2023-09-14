featured news

Kirkwall man’s Northwest Passage rowing dream on hold — for now

September 14, 2023 at 3:28 pm

An intrepid Orcadian rower and his crew mates have been forced to put a groundbreaking attempt to become the first people to row the Northwest Passage on hold.

Stronger than forecast winds, continued low pressure, and impending ice in the Arctic means that the eight-person team, which includes Kirkwall man, Davie Flett, have made the difficult decision to call it a day for this year.

Leader of the Northwest Passage Expedition, Leven Brown, said the decision was “gutting” but the decision to plough ahead would “smack of vanity”.

There was “an element in us all that wanted to take the gung ho risk” Leven told followers on the expedition’s Facebook page, but “this would not be the sensible thing to do.”

“If we failed it would involve the rescue services and much undue stress for family and friends and perhaps worse.”

The team will now overwinter their rowing boat, Hermione, in Cambridge Bay on Victoria Island.

They plan to return in 2024, where they will attempt to row the remaining distance and complete the feat when it is safe to do so.

The team have already rowed 1,000 miles.

Mr Flett, who left Orkney in June, said the decision was a “tough pill to swallow”.

The crew had more to give he felt but the weather, particularly the wind, has conspired against them.

“It makes conditions really tough for the rowing boat and I think the crew has done really well and taken the boat to its limits.”

