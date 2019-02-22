Kirkwall man jailed for ‘serious domestic offences’

February 22, 2019 at 9:13 am

Police Scotland has acknowledged the conviction of Alan Davies for serious domestic offences in Orkney.

The 36-year-old previously pleaded guilty to domestic assault offences, which took place in Kirkwall last August, as well as attempting to pervert the course of justice and police assault.

Yesterday, Thursday, he was sentenced at Kirkwall Sheriff Court to 19 months imprisonment. He has also been made the subject of a non-harassment order.

Chief Inspector Matt Webb said: “Alan Davies is a violent and controlling individual with a history of serious offending against women in a domestic setting.

“He subjected his victim to a terrifying, sustained assault at home where she should feel safest.

“Davies’ conviction should sent a clear message that Police Scotland will not tolerate domestic abuse or violence.

“The controlling behaviour of offenders like him leaves a lasting impact on their victims and can make it challenging for Police Scotland to investigate.

“Police Scotland is committed to supporting victims while also sensitively and robustly investigating those responsible in order to bring them to justice.

“We would take this opportunity to reach out to anyone who has experienced or is experiencing domestic abuse.

“Nobody should have to suffer violence at home and I would urge you to contact police or seek support from one of our partner agencies such as Women’s Aid if you feel more comfortable with that approach.”

