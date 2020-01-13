Kirkwall flood gates warning

January 13, 2020 at 11:37 am

OIC roads department have issued a warning via Twitter this morning that flood gates could be closed in Kirkwall.

The tweet states “Latest forecasts show Kirkwall’s flood gates may be closed during the next 24 hours. We advise against leaving vehicles in the West Waterfront car park. Access to and from Kirkwall Pier and the wider harbour area may also be affected.”

Further updates will be posted on https://twitter.com/OIC_Roads where updates on the barriers will also be posted.

