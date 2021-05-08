Kirkwall City Pipe Band announces revival plans

May 8, 2021 at 9:15 am

It’s been over a year since Kirkwall City Pipe Band (KCPB) paraded through Broad Street to a cheering crowd, but as Orkney emerges from lockdown the band is setting plans in motion for a revival.

Announcing this week the appointment of a new pipe major, as well as a new fundraising effort, KCPB members are keen to get the show on the road again in whatever way they can.

This includes the launch of an online auction, with a host of exclusive goodies up for grabs, on give.kirkwallcity.com

