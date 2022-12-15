news

Kirkwall care worker struck off

December 15, 2022 at 8:12 am

An Orkney care worker has been struck off, following a sexual offence conviction.

Kirkwall adult care worker Jonathan Moody was convicted at Kirkwall Sheriff Court in March of intentionally and for the purposes of obtaining sexual gratification or of humiliating, distressing or alarming a person who he believed to be a teenager under 16.

It emerged in court that the person Moody was communicating with was, in fact, an adult imitating a child.

Disciplinary action has been taken against Moody by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) as a result, concluding in his recent removal from the register of care workers.

Factors considered in favour of retaining Moody’s registration included the fact that no previous disciplinary action had been taken against him by SSSC.

