Kirkwall businessman announces major expansion plans

March 27, 2021 at 9:00 am

One of Kirkwall’s foremost businessmen has shared hopes for his latest venture this week, after purchasing one of Orkney’s long-vacant properties.

Proving that even a pandemic can’t halt progress, Neil Stevenson is set to simultaneously expand his flagship business, Grooves, while redeveloping the former R. Garden building in Bridge Street.

Since he first set up shop in Laing Street, three decades ago, Mr Stevenson has gone from strength to strength. Aside from Grooves, he has established several hospitality ventures over the years, including Kirkwall nightclub Fusion, Harbour Street bar Helgi’s, and Albert Street’s Twenty One.

Having moved location no less than six times since it began in 1990, Grooves most recently found a home in the redeveloped Old Library on Laing Street. But last week, it was announced that the business would be moving once more — back to Albert Street. What’s more, the shop is set to be split between two premises. Grooves Toys will be based at the former Woollen Mill building, while Grooves records will move to what is currently Little Island. Meanwhile, Archive Coffee and the Sound Archive will remain at Laing Street, leaving the rest of the Old Library building ripe for redevelopment.

If this wasn’t a big enough shift already, Mr Stevenson is set to finally take the big leap west, setting up shop in the former Commercial Hotel premises in Stromness, selling toys.

All the while, the Orcadian entrepreneur will be getting plans under way for another significant redevelopment, this time on Kirkwall’s Bridge Street.

The former R. Garden and Scarthcentre buildings have been in the hands of the Bute-based Orissor Trust, which also owned Little Island, since 2005. In that time, the Scarthcentre part of the building has served as the venue for a Creative Scotland art installation, discount store Wisebuys, an indoor market, and most recently a store for Kirkwall Amateur Operatic Society. Now, Mr Stevenson hopes to refurbish the former department store premises in a two-phase project, with the initial phase set to span the next two years.

