Kirkwall BID’s Easter Anagram Hunt

April 4, 2021 at 11:00 am

ADVERTORIAL: Can You Crack the Kirkwall BID Easter Egg Anagram Hunt?

Easter is just around the corner and Kirkwall BID has organised an egg hunt with a difference!

In many town centre businesses you’ll find our well-known BID Easter Eggs, but this year some of our favourite Easter words are hiding inside them! Can you hunt them all down in business windows and solve the anagrams?

As we try to be more aware of the resources we use, we’re not printing our usual hunt forms. You can download a clue list for free from the Kirkwall BID website or on social media. This will show you how many words there are to find, and the businesses which link together to form each word.

If you find them all, or even just a few, you can then upload your answers on the Kirkwall BID website for your chance to win one of three £10 Kirkwall Gift Cards. The hunt will run from Saturday, 3rd April to Saturday, 17th April, 2021.

But the Easter fun doesn’t stop there – because lots of town centre traders are displaying many new products, spring/summer fashions, and gift ideas. Kirkwall businesses have beautiful window displays for you to admire while out on the anagram hunt, or for an afternoon walk.

Due to the ongoing restrictions we’re unable to host our usual Spring Fling with Helga the Rabbit or Lianne’s Face and Body Art, but we are planning to bring you some BIG outdoor events later this year as well as creating interesting and fun online activities.

Visit www.kirkwallbid.co.uk/news/easter21 to enter!

Happy Hunting!

