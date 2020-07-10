Kirkwall BID to bring a ‘Safari’ to Kirkwall this weekend

July 10, 2020 at 5:00 pm

Kirkwall BID is providing a family fun ‘Safari’, to help spread joy, support the NHS and give families a safe reason to return to Kirkwall’s town centre.

Launching tomorrow (Saturday, July 11) families and households in Kirkwall will be invited to search the streets for ten cute and colourful MonsterHeroes. Using smartphones, the Safari allows you to learn each of the MonsterHero’s names, stories, and superpowers. Once all ten MonsterHeroes are found, a free e-book, that tells the story of their first team-up, will be unlocked. The Safari works by utilising contactless NFC technology and QR codes, without the need for players to download or sign up to anything, they simply need to tap or scan to play.

The Safari, which is happening in BID areas across the UK, aims to bring some sort of normality back to high streets, while entertaining shoppers. It is hoped it will increase Kirkwall town centre footfall, while ensuring the safety of the public.

Over 100 BIDs and councils across the UK are taking part in the MonsterHero Safari project, which has been sponsored by Wild in Art, with the aim of raising over £100k for NHS Charities Together.

Kelly Kirkness, Coordinator at Kirkwall BID said “I really love the Monster Hero Safari concept and I’m delighted we were chosen to participate. Our usual annual hunts are enjoyed by so many families and this contactless version is the perfect solution to keep everyone safe while still enjoying the town during the summer holidays.”

Coordinating the national project is Martin Blackwell, former CEO of ATCM and the Charity Retail Association who said: “When I heard about the concept it just resonated with me and I knew I had to support it. I loved the idea of heroes; the idea of a “safari on the high street”! I just thought, if something fun like this can help make families feel good about going back out onto the high street and raise money for such a worthy cause then let’s go for it.”

To learn more about the story-trail please go to: www.monsterherosafari.com

