Kirkwall BID renewed for further five-year term
Members of Kirkwall’s Business Improvement District (BID) have voted in favour of renewing the initiative.
The news that the BID will continue for another five-year term was announced at 10.30am this Friday.
The final result was 109 in favour with 22 against.
Kirkwall BID was founded in 2013 and have to hold a renewal ballot each five years.
This will be a third term for the organisation.
More on the renewal of Kirkwall BID in The Orcadian this week.