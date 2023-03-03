featured news

Kirkwall BID renewed for further five-year term

March 3, 2023 at 12:01 pm

Members of Kirkwall’s Business Improvement District (BID) have voted in favour of renewing the initiative.

The news that the BID will continue for another five-year term was announced at 10.30am this Friday.

The final result was 109 in favour with 22 against.

Kirkwall BID was founded in 2013 and have to hold a renewal ballot each five years.

This will be a third term for the organisation.

More on the renewal of Kirkwall BID in The Orcadian this week.

