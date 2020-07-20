Kirkwall BID backs campaign urging shoppers to ‘take care and think local first’

A business group in Kirkwall is backing a new campaign urging shoppers to think local first as part of efforts to help communities recover from the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

Scotland’s Towns Partnership today, Monday, launches its Scotland Loves Local initiative — in association with the Scottish Government — encouraging everyone to safely support businesses close to them.

As businesses reopen — whether they be shops, hairdressers, pubs or cafes — gather pace in line with strong public health requirements, the aim of Scotland Loves Local, a significant multi-media promotion, is to encourage people to make the most of what’s available close to them, within all public health guidelines, rather than immediately turning to large online retailers or travelling further afield.

Kirkwall Business Improvement District (BID) has been backing businesses in various ways throughout the pandemic, including through its Kirkwall BID and Beyond programme to support and promote Orkney as a whole.

Kirkwall BID coordinator Kelly Kirkness said: “The love local message is greatly important to us at Kirkwall BID. Our unique town centre filled with independent businesses is in great need of our support and we are encouraging everyone to think local first.

“We welcome the Scotland Loves Local campaign and hope that as a nation we can come together to support our local high streets and the businesses that have gone above and beyond for their communities during these difficult times.”

Businesses have been working with BID, local authorities and others to put in place arrangements which mean people can shop locally, but safely.

These arrangements include the use of screens, distance markers and signage, the provision of hand sanitiser instore and capacity limits.

Phil Prentice, chief officer of Scotland’s Towns Partnership, said: “The impact of coronavirus has hit our town centres and local businesses hard. In Orkney, as in everywhere else, we need to support them to get back on their feet in a way which recognises that we still need to stay safe and follow the public health guidelines.

“The breadth of businesses in our town centres is vast. By thinking local first, the impact we will have in supporting our economic recovery should not be underestimated.

“Scotland Loves Local is all about getting people back to their roots and recognising that our town centre businesses and the people who run them are part of the fabric of our communities. Sometimes for generations these people have been there for us. Now it’s time for us to be there for them.

“One of the great positives of the terrible times in which we have found ourselves has been the greater appreciation of localism. We must now harness that to keep our communities vibrant and lay firm foundations as we work to ensure our town centres are fit for the future.”

Scotland Loves Local encourages people to follow all social distancing and hygiene guidance shared by the Scottish Government as part of the ongoing vigilance to keep rates of COVID-19 suppressed.

Scotland’s communities secretary, Aileen Campbell, said: “It is now more vitally important than ever to consider shopping, eating and drinking locally as we all have a role to play in Scotland’s economic recovery.

“Simple steps like choosing to visit a nearby shop or café, or buying goods or services from a business in your own community, helps support jobs and goes a long way to fostering the vibrant selection of products and services on offer close to home.

“By following the public health advice, we can all make exploring what the neighbourhood has to offer as safe as possible. I would encourage everyone who is able to head out and discover for themselves what living locally can offer them — I know that business owners at the heart of our communities will appreciate it immensely.”