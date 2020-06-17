Kirkwall BID and Beyond launches reopening guide

June 17, 2020 at 4:12 pm

A new guide aimed at helping businesses to reopen safely, as lockdown measures gradually relax, has been launched by Kirkwall Bid and Beyond.

Throughout this pandemic, Kirkwall BID & Beyond has been working to support businesses in Kirkwall and beyond, sharing information and advertisements, as well as liaising with OIC and other task forces reviewing the impacts to Orkney’s economy.

The BID team have now created a 20-page Guide to Reopening, hopeful of a positive announcement from the First Minister later this week about the move into phase two of lockdown relaxation.

BID consultant, Laura Bruce, said: “Whilst we are hopeful for all Orkney businesses that a move into phase two will be coming soon, we are aware that this will be a new normal for businesses.

“Our guide to reopening will act as a prompt for businesses to assist them with preparing for reopening. Some of the content is aimed at retail/customer facing businesses, however we feel there is helpful information included for businesses of all shapes and sizes.”

Further information available at www.kirkwallbid.co.uk

