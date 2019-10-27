Kirkwall BID

October 27, 2019 at 11:00 am

ADVERTORIAL:

Kirkwall BID kicks off events season with a bang! Here’s what’s in store for the town centre in the coming weeks…

It’s the Big BID Day Out!

Come to the heart of Kirkwall on Sunday, 3rd November, for a day of special treats, special offers, special tastings… and one very big attraction!

Kirkwall’s Girls’ Day Out has been a favourite for ages, and this year it’s bigger and better, and designed for ALL to enjoy. To mark our excitement, we’ve renamed it the Big BID Day Out!

Individual businesses of all kinds – shops, cafes, pubs, salons, venues, restaurants – will be coming up with their own ways to tempt and reward you. Some will offer great discounts, others will have giveaways, and everyone’s window displays are bound to wow you.

Delis and grocers will have tasters and trials of new food and drink. Autumn/winter fashions will be in full flow in the town’s boutiques.

Toy shops will be stuffed with games and toys, both nostalgic and up to the minute.

Many stores will be launching new ranges for Christmas – treats for yourself, or gifts for your loved ones. Now’s the time to get ahead… before the December madness sets in!

And if that’s all a bit exhausting, Kirkwall’s outstanding pubs, cafes and restaurants will be ready to revive you with a drink, a meal or a snack.

Look on social media and in shop windows for details of individual businesses’ attractions.

And there is one VERY special attraction! The car park in Bridge Street will be home for the day to a stunning vintage carousel, visiting Orkney for the first time. Come for a ride any time between 12 noon and 5pm, and come as many times as you want – it’s free!

Beautiful to look at and fun to ride, the carousel is a throwback to the wonderful fairground attractions of past decades. It’s suitable for all ages – though parents should of course assist younger children – and is covered, so can operate in all weathers.

Start your day with a spin on the merry-go-round, then wander down the merry shopping streets of Kirkwall. Pick up a new line here and a bargain there, then revive yourself with a coffee or a drink or a meal or an ice cream. Then come back down Bridge Street for another horseback ride on the carousel!

It’s a BIG shopping day, it’s a BIG fun day – it’s Kirkwall’s Big BID Day Out!

Follow Kirkwall BID on Facebook and Instagram to see posts about the latest treats and offers as they are revealed by individual businesses.

There’s still time to take part in this year’s Neepie Lantern Hunt! The hunt runs until Saturday, 26th, so collect your forms and enjoy a fun day of hunting with your peedie folk.

Kirkwall BID’s annual Halloween Parade also takes place on Saturday, 26th October, at 3pm, led by Kirkwall City Pipe Band and dancers from Just Dance.

This year will see a new route start from William Shearer’s on Victoria Street, parading through the town and finishing up at the end of Bridge Street with free neep soup for all, served from the Kirkwall Hotel.

for more info, visit www.kirkwallbid.co.uk

