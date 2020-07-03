virus

Kirkwall and Stromness dumps to accept bulky household waste

July 3, 2020 at 10:37 am

People will once again be able to dump furniture, rugs and other household items at the recycling centres at Hatston and Garson from Tuesday, July 7.

The dumps will reopen to bulky household waste too big to fit into your bin, not including scrap metal, electrical equipment or black bag rubbish at this time.

Due to social distancing, Orkney Islands Council (OIC) staff are unable to offer assistance in handling items.

The same restrictions remain in place — with no more than five cars at a time allowed on site at Hatston and three at a time at Garson.

Opening hours also remain as 9am-3.45pm at Hatston and 10am-3.45pm at Garson from Tuesday to Saturday, with both closed 12-1pm for lunch.

OIC would also like to encourage people to continue coming to the waste and recycling centres on their usual bin day, which has been working well and helps to manage traffic flow.

During the past three months of lockdown, the waste teams have been picking up people’s side waste (extra bags next to their bins), however, this is to change.

OIC Councillor Andrew Drever said: “Given there has been 12 weeks where side waste has been accepted this will have allowed all residents to clear out their back log. Therefore, from Monday, July 6 onwards, side waste will not be accepted. Those residents on the ‘red bag’ service will still receive this service. If you do not have a bin and need to arrange one please contact MyOrkney, visit www.orkney.gov.uk/MyOrkney or call 01856873535 ext 2320.”

Further materials will gradually be added to the HWRCs over the next few weeks, with waste electrical equipment next, followed by scrap metal and then black bag rubbish.

OIC thank folk for their ongoing patience.

