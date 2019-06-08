Kirkjuvagr – Beyla

June 8, 2019 at 11:00 am

ADVERTORIAL:

The Orkney Distillery has launched a new gin called Beyla and it will tickle you pink!

Named after the Norse Goddess of Bees and influenced by our Island’s flavours, Beyla uses the finest Orkney honey, alongside fresh Scottish raspberries to create this unique Old Tom style pink gin.

We are sure that is going to be a summer favourite…the future is rosy!

Available now from retailers across Orkney, from The Orkney Distillery Visitors Centre and online at https://www.orkneydistilling.com/.

