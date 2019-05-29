Kiltwalk will raise money for Orkney MS Therapy Centre

May 29, 2019 at 9:45 am

TWO fundraising events are set to take place for the Orkney Multiple Sclerosis Therapy Centre in the week ahead.

Mike Lucas from Kirkwall is doing the 26 mile Aberdeen Kiltwalk this Sunday from Banchory to Duthie Park in Aberdeen, to raise funds for the centre.

He can be sponsored on the following link – https://aberdeenkiltwalk2019.everydayhero.com/uk/mike-

If you can’t access the link, contact the centre chairman, Bill Miller, on 07597-336744, and he will enter your details on a sponsor sheet.

The Orkney MS Therapy Centre is then in the Blue Door from Monday June 3 until Saturday June 8 with lots of goodies for sale.

There will also be a raffle with terrific prizes to be won – travel vouchers, Ortak, Aurora and Sheila Fleet jewellery, Pierowall fish, and much more.

